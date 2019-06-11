Spinato’s Pizzeria
4848 E. Chandler Blvd. • 480-961-0208 • spinatospizzeria.com
In 1974, Ken and Elaine Spinato had had quite enough of Chicago’s blustery winters and
sweltering summers, so they packed up their infant daughter and moved to Arizona.
The Spinatos missed their beloved Chicago-style pizza, so they opened a pizzeria, and the
family business has grown to five Valley locations. The Ahwatukee store, with its large bar area,
dining room and private dining room, was purposely built to be a place where groups and big
families can gather.
Because families – well, some families – do not live on pizza alone, Spinato’s offers classic
pastas, such as Chicago-style Penne alla vodka and a variety of baked sandwiches and
calzones.
