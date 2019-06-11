Sakana Sushi & Grill
5061 E. Elliot Road • 480-598-0506 • sakanasushiandgrill.com
Sakana Sushi and Grill has been serving delicious sushi and traditional Japanese fare since
1994. Customers love the generous portions and good prices.
The Sakana Happy Roll menu (all day Monday through Thursday, and Saturday and Sunday at
lunch) includes a choice of 17 rolls starting at $3.45. The restaurant also serves a variety of
udon and ramen noodle dishes. Ask your server for advice on the perfect hot or cold sake to
pair with your meal.
Sakana chefs offer periodic public and private sushi classes, too. For $45 or $55, you’ll go home
well-fed and with a better understanding of and respect for Japanese culture and food.
