My Wine Cellar
5030 E. Warner Road, Suite 1 • 480-598-9463 • mywinecellarphx.com
Ahwatukee residents of a certain vintage love to spend afternoons wrapped in the classy ambience of My Wine Cellar. Other folks love its buzzy happy hours and use the wine bar as a launch pad for a night out on the town. Everyone loves the wines and the small plates. It’s a blend that pleases owner Shannon Rush. She’s driven to find the world’s best off-the-beaten path wines and advancing guests’ quest for wine wisdom. Rush brings in artisan winemakers for special evenings, presents informative classes and tastings and hosts twice-monthly Wine Club Happy Hours on the second and fourth Saturdays. Members get previews and discounts on their three bottles, but non-members are welcome, too. More discounts come out during the Monday through Saturday happy hour, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and live music plays Thursday through Saturday nights.
