CK’s Tavern & Grill
4142 E. Chandler Blvd. • 480-706-5564 • ckgrill.com
Sometimes, you just have to sink your teeth into a juicy, fresh, half-pound burger to feel like you’re truly alive. CK’s has you covered with a variety of tasty and creative creations.
With 10 choices, it can be hard to make up your mind. The signature patty and most popular, CK’s Burger, has a nice zing to it thanks to its dollop of Thousand Island. The Fried Egg Burger is another favorite, as is the BBQ Burger. A fan of fried cheese curds? Try the Big Cheese.
Co-owner Kendra Pieratt said most of CK’s burgers originate from guest requests. And true to that philosophy, the sports grill will roll out a peanut butter and jelly burger soon. It will feature a raspberry-chipotle jam based on one of the restaurant’s most popular wing sauces.
