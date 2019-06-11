CK’s Tavern & Grill
4142 E. Chandler Blvd. • 480-706-5564 • ckgrill.com
Happy hour is more like ecstatic hour at CK’s.
Held 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day, revelers get 50 cents off on draft beer pints and mugs and pay
$3.25 for domestic bottles. Well drinks are $3.50 and house wine is $3.75. The happy hour food
menu features a variety of appetizers, a tasty adovada pizza and a full order of wings can be
had for $8.99.
Shift workers and night owls enjoy reverse happy hour from 9 p.m. to close Sunday through
Thursday. Watch out for some really crazy customer-appreciation specials in May, when CK’s
celebrates its 15th anniversary.
