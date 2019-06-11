Native Grill and Wings
5030 E. Ray Road, Suite 5 • 480-496-5717 and 1339 E. Chandler Blvd.
480-283-9600 • nativegrillandwings.com
Owners Rod and Kim Ticknor figure they sell about 35,000 wings every week at their two locations. Hungry patrons gobble up the hand-breaded boneless wings, strippers (boneless chicken tenderloins) and traditional wings with a choice of 21 sauces and dry rubs. The Ticknors got in early on the wing craze and with the franchise (called Native New Yorker then) when they opened the Ray Road store more than 20 years ago. The Chandler Boulevard restaurant has been up and running for eight years. Rod said the secret sauce behind the restaurants’ success is customer service. “Basically, you treat every customer well. The best thing we can do is take care of the guests one at a time with good food and good service,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.