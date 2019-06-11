Irish Hare Pub
4747 E. Elliot Road • 480-773-7788 • theirishhare.com
This is the great thing about entrepreneurs: They make you crave something you never really realized you needed. In Heidi Hamor’s case, it was bringing a lovely Irish pub to South 48th Street at East Elliot Road. Since opening last fall, the Irish Hare has become a favorite Ahwatukee after-work hangout, but it’s not all about Guinness and Jameson. Hamor, a former corporate warrior with FedEx and Coca-Cola, put a lot of thought, experimentation and her own ideas into the menu items, which are based on her great-grandmother Suzie O’Neal’s recipes. The Cottage Pie, which has slow-roasted beef instead of lamb – to differentiate it from the Irish Stew – is topped with her phenomenal garlic-asiago mashed potatoes. The Reuben, Fish ‘n’ Crisps, Bangers & Mash, Top O’ The Morning Burger and Great Grandma Suzie’s Corned Beef Hash are crowd-pleasers, too.
