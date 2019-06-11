Pita Jungle 4921 E. Ray Road, Suite B2

In 1994, Nelly Kohsok, Bassel Osmani and Fouad Khodr gave up their promising television

photography and engineering careers and went off the beaten path to open a quirky

Mediterranean-style wraps-and-salads cafe called Pita Jungle.

The wildly popular local chain has grown to 20 Arizona stores and one in California. The

Ahwatukee location is a popular gathering spot for happy hour, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Patrons

enjoy inexpensive tapas with discounts on beer, wine, cocktails and the house margarita and

sangria.

In addition to the signature pitas and salads, Pita Jungle has a creative lineup of healthy

mushroom, bean and fish burgers and wood-fired pizzas. If there’s room for dessert, try a sane

slice of cheesecake or carrot cake.

