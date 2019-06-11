Pita Jungle
4921 E. Ray Road, Suite B2 • 480-785-7482 • pitajungle.com
In 1994, Nelly Kohsok, Bassel Osmani and Fouad Khodr gave up their promising television
photography and engineering careers and went off the beaten path to open a quirky
Mediterranean-style wraps-and-salads cafe called Pita Jungle.
The wildly popular local chain has grown to 20 Arizona stores and one in California. The
Ahwatukee location is a popular gathering spot for happy hour, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Patrons
enjoy inexpensive tapas with discounts on beer, wine, cocktails and the house margarita and
sangria.
In addition to the signature pitas and salads, Pita Jungle has a creative lineup of healthy
mushroom, bean and fish burgers and wood-fired pizzas. If there’s room for dessert, try a sane
slice of cheesecake or carrot cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.