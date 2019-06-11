Los Taquitos
4747 E. Elliot Road, Suite 17 • 480-753-4370 • lostaquitosaz.com
At this popular Ahwatukee eatery, five sisters and two brothers have been sending out hundreds
of tacos and burritos a day exactly the way that Mom and Dad did it from a food cart back in
1981. The Ahwatukee flagship opened in 2000 and was featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and
Dives” in 2009.
Los Taquitos features a lineup of eight kinds of street tacos. Everybody loves the carnitas and
its slightly sweeter cousin, the pastor. There’s also lengua if you want to take a deeper dive into
authentic Old Mexico, plus fish, shrimp, veggie, chicken and asada.
Most of those same options carry over to the tortas and the burritos and bowls, plus other
options, such as green chile pork and red chile beef. New customers are often pleasantly
surprised to learn that the restaurant makes a tasty breakfast burrito, too. Keep it vegetarian
with eggs, cheese and potato or have them stir in some chorizo and other meats.
