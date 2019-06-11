Perfect Pear Bistro
1241 E. Chandler Blvd. • 480-248-6266 • perfectpearbistro.com
Customers love Perfect Pear Bistro’s signature grilled cheeses, contemporary decor and welcoming ambience. But after a while, they also come to appreciate what the restaurant doesn’t have: hamburgers, wings or TVs. “We let the sports bars do that,” said owner Chris Hove. “You see a lot of people interacting here, focusing on conversation.” Many of the grilled cheeses and other sandwiches, plus the popular G-Ma’s Mac, are seasoned with bacon. Patrons in search of something healthier enjoy the lineup of salads and quinoa bowls. Hove refreshes the menu a couple of times a year, so there’s always something new to try. “We have a lot of fun with our menu,” he said.
