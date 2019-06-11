Snooze, An A.M. Eatery
4901 E. Ray Road, Suite 120 • 480-893-7638 • snoozeeatery.com
Team members at Snooze Ahwatukee like to be called Snoozers, but don’t let that nickname fool you. This perky, cheerful bunch is driven to make sure guests get their day started on the right foot. Customers love the farm-fresh, cage-free eggs and the comforting Breakfast Pot Pie, Corned Beef Hash and the various hollandaise-topped Benedict offerings. The cafe also features a lineup of lunchtime sammies and a creative cocktail program. Bacon-infused bourbon? Yes please. Ahwatukee folks involved with pet rescue and other good community causes know that they can count on a Snooze pancake crew to take their fundraisers to the next level. All they have to do is ask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.