CK’s Tavern & Grill
4142 E. Chandler Blvd. • 480-706-5564 • ckgrill.com
CK’s doesn’t have to prove itself anymore, but the staff hustles to provide consistently great food and service and keep a friendly neighborhood tavern atmosphere. “It all comes down to staff,” said co-owner Kendra Pieratt. “They’re exceptional.” Sports fans love CK’s 35 flat-screen TVs, which carry all the major packages, including the NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA. The full-service bar has 24 beers on tap. Regulars are looking forward to March Madness and baseball. And with free Wi-Fi, two pool tables, a nice patio and live bands on Friday and Saturday nights, CK’s has plenty for non-sports fans to love, too.
