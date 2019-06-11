Nothing Bundt Cakes
4722 E. Ray Road, Suite 14 • 480-753-1121 • nothingbundtcakes.com
From the bite-size bundtinis to the classic 10-inch bundt cake, Nothing Bundt Cakes has been delighting Ahwatukee sweet tooths since 2003. Owners Theresa and Rocky Rebert offer nine regular cake flavors, including red velvet, lemon and classic vanilla. Interesting specials roll out during major sweetie holidays, such as Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. And cakes can always be customized for birthdays, weddings, graduations and other special occasions. Many patrons just order extra frosting. The bundtlet towers wrapped in cellophane make a thoughtful gift, and the tiered bundt cake – an 8-inch cake over a 10-inch cake – will feed a crowd of 30. “The product is fantastic, the presentation is superb, and we provide good old hometown customer service,” Rocky said.
