Zesty Zzeeks Pizza & Wings
4825 E. Warner Road • 480-940-5555 • zzeeks.com
Although they now have three locations, owners Mark and Jody Pectol have a soft spot for their Ahwatukee pizzeria. It was their first after relocating from Portland, Ore., and it’s not far from their home.
The couple spent many months researching and experimenting with recipes before opening. Patrons love the New York-style crust, offered in 12-, 16- and 20-inch sizes. Deep-dish lovers have lots of options, too. Specialty pizzas include a Margherita, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Philly Cheese Steak.
You can also drag your keto friends here, thanks to the crustless pizza bowl offering. Mark also makes a tasty cauliflower crust and a broccoli-cheddar crust. If pizza doesn’t tickle your fancy on a particular day, Zzeeks is also very proud of its wings, oven-baked sandwiches and pastas and salads.
