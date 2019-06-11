Home Goods
4847 E. Ray Road • 480-940-2361 • homegoods.com
At HomeGoods, you never know what you’ll find, and that’s precisely why Ahwatukee neighbors love it. The chain is so focused on finding unique furnishings from around the world, refreshing stock and creating an energetic, in-store treasure-hunt experience that it still steadfastly refuses to sell anything online. HomeGoods has everything you need for the home, from that pro roasting pan you’ve wanted for years to accent furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, pillows and other accessories – all at 20-60 percent off regular department and specialty store prices.
It’s not all closeouts and overstocks, either. HomeGoods has relationships with artisans and small entrepreneurs, and staff style experts can also have specific home decor items made if the marketplace isn’t providing the right blend of value, quality and fashion.
