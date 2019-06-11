Rachael Richards, Rachael Richards Realty
1345 E. Chandler Blvd., #119 • 480-270-5780 • rachaelrichards.com
Although Rachael Richards sells many million dollars’ worth of real estate throughout Arizona each year, her heart is in Ahwatukee.
“The residents of this area are very dear to us, and we consider it an honor to serve them and the community,” she said. “Most of the people in our company live in Ahwatukee and have raised their families here, so we have a deep personal connection.”
When starting out 15 years ago, Richards set a high bar by winning Rookie of the Year. Now, she and her team are consistently ranked in the top 1 percent for sales production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.