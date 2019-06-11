Mountain Park Community Church
16461 S. 48th St. • 480-759-6200 • mountainpark.org
The Mountain Park worship community is committed to the simple but radical idea that every single person matters to God and that your role matters, regardless of who you are, what you’ve been through or what questions or doubts you have. The passionate faith team strives to provide a welcoming atmosphere in which families experience biblical wisdom, great music and a little fun, too. Children of various ages are well taken care of in the Basecamp, Summit, Altitude 45 and Student Union programs.
“My priority is not buildings or attendance numbers, but people finding the love and grace of Jesus,” said lead pastor Allan Fuller. “He really is the best part of our church – and the best thing about me.”
