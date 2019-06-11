Perfect Pear Bistro
1241 E. Chandler Blvd. • 480-248-6266 • perfectpearbistro.com
Chris and Laura Hove sold their house and became renters in Ahwatukee in order to get Perfect Pear Bistro up and running in 2013.
“That was very intimidating,” Chris said, “but failure wasn’t an option.”
The Hoves had plenty of experience in restaurant management, however, opening new stores for Pei Wei around the country. Perfect Pear took off, and the couple quickly followed up with bistros in South and North Tempe. They’re eyeing a fourth location, and possibly a brand-new concept. Last year, they bought a house in Ahwatukee, too.
“As owners, Laura and I have to wear all the hats,” he said. “The success we’ve had is very exciting.”
