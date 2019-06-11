Legend Cleaners
1442 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 113
3902 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite2
480-460-5343 • legendcleaners.com
When Ahwatukee residents’ clothes need to be perfect, they rely on the expert dry cleaning and same-day service that Legend Cleaners provides.
“We’re focused on serving our customers through our employees,” said Kim Bizzack, who started the business with husband Matt in 1999. “We really want to get to know our customers on a first-name basis.”
In addition to dry cleaning, Legend offers laundry services and takes care of household goods such as comforters, duvets and blankets. The Bizzacks often hold fund drives to support foster kids groups, the YMCA and youth sports programs.
