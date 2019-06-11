The Buzzed Goat
4302 E. Ray Road, Suite 106 • 480-706-7411 • thebuzzedgoat.com
Owner Gabe VonWeimer honed his craft coffee taste buds by working all-nighters in IT for eight years. Last fall, the former manager for RA Sushi in Ahwatukee got the urge to re-enter the hospitality world with a coffee truck, then the brick-and-mortar The Buzzed Goat. Although the baristas are happy to make a classic Americano or cappuccino, the emphasis is on nitro cold brew here. “In Arizona, it just makes more sense,” he said. Try the signature Goat, a blend of cold brew, almond milk and light caramel, or the Mojito, a cool concoction of cold brew, mint and agave nectar. The shop also serves a variety of carbonated white tea frappes, plus an energy drink and a protein drink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.