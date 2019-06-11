Kim Smarik, Florencia Pizza Bistro
3646 E. Ray Road, Suite 20 • 480-704-7404 • florenciapizzabistro.com
With 11 years of experience at Florencia, Kim Smarik not only knows your name, she also knows your favorite pizza, how you like it cooked and the drinks you enjoy.
“I love working for Val (owner Val Yemetz, last year’s Best Pizza winner),” she said. “I love working for my regulars. They’re amazing people.”
A few years ago, Smarik – perturbed that Florencia’s strip-mall location wasn’t recycling items to her satisfaction – began lugging wine bottles home just to deposit them in her own containers. She now makes decorative candles out of the discards and finds herself managing an exciting side hustle, with patrons eagerly buying up her creations.
Smarik is also a true Tukee native. She grew up in the village and graduated from Desert Vista High.
