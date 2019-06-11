Janet Euzarraga, DDS, Dr. E Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
4206 E. Chandler Blvd., #20 • 480-494-2435 • drefamilydental.com
Treating patients for 30 years, Janet Euzarraga has a reputation for her caring nature and determination to provide patients the right treatments. It’s hardly a surprise to her patients, who perennially vote her Top Family Dentist, that the practice also rates No. 1 in Customer Service. “Dr E has changed my opinion of dentistry,” writes Virginia Dill on the website’s review page. “She is compassionate and thorough without the pain and angst normally associated with dental work.” Christopher Kessler relates a story about a recent emergency visit. He had accidentally slit the inside of his mouth and was bleeding badly because of a blood thinner. The doctor and staff went all hands on deck, even calling in a periodontist to help. “I’m 68 years old and she’s the best dentist I have ever had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.