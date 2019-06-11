Foothills Pet Resort
1323 E. Chandler Blvd. • 480-460-9126 • foothillspetresort.com
Since 2006, Ahwatukee residents have come to trust the attentive day care and boarding service that Foothills Pet Resort staffers provide for their fur babies.
In day care, dogs are formed into playgroups based on size and temperament and are given plenty of opportunity to socialize and exercise. Boarding options include comfy private suites, but many dogs are fine with the resort’s kennels and crates. It’s like a slumber party.
Owners JJ Kruglick and Jimmy Barker realize that every dog has different needs.
“It’s our job to figure that out,” said Barker, a Desert Vista High School grad. “After learning what works and what doesn’t, we can structure each dog’s visit to ensure they are enjoying their time away from home.”
