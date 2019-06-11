Barefoot Pools
1241 E. Chandler Blvd. • 602-546-7665 • barefootpoolman.com
You can’t accuse Jose Garcia, owner of Barefoot Pools in Ahwatukee, of resting on his laurels. He has won Best Pool Service in our annual contest since 2011.
Garcia and his crew hardly have time to rest on anything with hundreds of pools to clean each week and the many remodels they do each year.
“We have a great team,” he said. “We’re quality-driven, not profit-driven.”
Garcia said he pays his technicians by the hour to encourage them to take the time to do the job right. And when he occasionally needs to hire a new team member, he looks for someone with no experience.
“We build them up the right way,” he said.
