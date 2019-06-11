Foothills Animal Hospital
3151 E. Chandler Blvd. • 480-759-9721 or foothillsah.com
Dr. Kurt Baumler opened Foothills Animal Hospital in Ahwatukee in 1989, and generations of Ahwatukee families know it’s the place to go for their pets’ compassionate and affordable health care.
As the clinic’s loyal customers grew over the years, Baumler brought in Dr. Alex MacKenzie in 1999, an Eastern Canada native, who became a part owner in 2006. Doctors Jenny Johnson, a Nebraska native, and Arizonan Stephanie Iverson, who started out as a receptionist, add their enthusiastic and unique skills to the clinic’s chemistry.
They and their caring team of technicians and office staff offer routine wellness care for dogs, cats and other small animals, and regular vaccinations. The hospital also features an in-house laboratory and a convenient and competitively priced on-site pharmacy.
