Husband and Wife Law Team/Breyer Law Offices
3840 E. Ray Road • 480-568-3070 • breyerlaw.com
For the convenience of their seriously injured clients, Mark and Alexis Breyer – “The Husband & Wife Law Team” – have offices all over the Valley. But their main office is firmly rooted in Ahwatukee.
Mark is a certified specialist in injury and wrongful-death law, a designation that less than 2 percent of Arizona lawyers can claim. It’s not all about car accidents, either. The couple is keen on advocating for victims of bicycle and motorcycle accidents, as well as nursing-home abuse.
For many, the Breyers are known more for their community support than their TV commercials. Their Teacher Appreciation Program awards a deserving educator $250 each month for classroom supplies. The team also hosts periodic appreciation dinners and movie and casino nights for neighbors.
“It’s important to us not just to be the best lawyers we can be, but also to help our community be the best it can be,” Mark said.
