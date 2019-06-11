Big O Tires
15625 S. Desert Foothills Pkwy. • 480-460-6319
4832 E. Warner Road • 480-785-4518
Whether you drive a golf cart or a Volkswagen Golf, Big O has the right tire for you at the right price. Ahwatukee’s two Big Os have a small-town mechanic feel with the buying power and efficiencies that come with being part of a large national chain.
In addition to tires, tire repair, wheels and alignments, Big O offers a wide range of diagnostic, repair and routine maintenance services, such as oil changes, brakes, suspension and front end. Certified technicians provide written quotes and nothing happens without your approval.
They’ll also give your vehicle a free multipoint inspection to head off any future problems.
