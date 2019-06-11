Ganem Jewelers
3602. E. Ray Road • 480-706-1850 • ganemjewelers.com
Ganem Jewelers, which celebrated 20 years in Ahwautkee last December, is at the top of the shopping list when couples are in the market for a unique and high-quality engagement ring, wedding band or special anniversary gift. It’s also the go-to store for men and women who appreciate a fine timepiece, carrying luxury brands such as Breitling, Tag Heuer, Simon G and Honora.
George Ganem, a certified graduate gemologist, founded the business in 1982 with a little store in Tempe. As business grew, he opened the 8,000-square-foot Ahwatukee shop with full-service repair and design.
In 2004, Ganem handed the company reins to sons Jason and Curtis, who also are graduate gemologists. They and their staff are happy to work with you to create a brand-new piece or redesign a special heirloom that has become outdated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.