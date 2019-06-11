Lynn Hennessy, State Farm
4645 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 110 • 480-759-0203 • lynnhennesy.com
When Lynn Hennessy started out in 1987, she knocked on 7,000 Ahwatukee doors to introduce herself. Hard work and perseverance certainly have paid off with referrals and brisk business over the years.
Hennessy and her staff of six can handle all of your auto and home insurance needs, plus set you up with renter’s or property insurance for jewelry and other treasured items that regular policies might not cover. Business, life and health insurance options are available, too, as well as banking services and wealth-building annuity products.
“We ask a lot of questions and get people thinking,” Hennessy said. “We’re not order-takers.”
