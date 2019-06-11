Matthew A. Tarini
Managing Principal - Financial Advisor
Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC
10429 S. 51st St., Suite 245 • 480-477-8497, 877-982-7464
Matthew A. Tarini, MBA, CFP, has advised individuals, executives and entrepreneurs on wealth and risk-management strategies for nearly 25 years. His practice, Family Legacy Wealth Management, LLC, offers investment products and services through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC.
Tarini focuses on building strong relationships with clients, goal-setting, savings rate and performance, understanding that markets and portfolios fluctuate over time. He recommends both fee-based and commission-based approaches depending on individual client needs. He enjoys managing the money of his clients, whether that be stocks, ETFs or mutual funds.
“I am so honored to be recognized by the people of this great village that we work and live in,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.