South Mountain Window Cleaning
480-519-9327 • southmountainwindowcleaning.com
Jeremiah Green, co-owner of this upstart Ahwatukee small business, figured there had to be a better way of cleaning windows that didn’t involve soap, squeegees and employees performing dangerous aerial acrobatics.
South Mountain Window Cleaning uses a clever multi-stage, mobile water filtration system and nylon brushes mounted on telescopic poles to get your building’s windows and solar panels squeaky-clean and spot-free. It also means that no soaps and harsh chemicals are raining down on your expensive shrubs or where your kids and pets live and play.
In addition to window cleaning, South Mountain offers power washing, house washing, gutter cleaning and rust removal services.
