Foothills Pet Resort
1323 E. Chandler Blvd. • 480-460-9126 • foothillspetresort.com
Some dogs get as jittery about going to the groomer as they do about going to the vet. But the professional groomers at Foothills Pet Resort have a knack for putting nervous pets at ease.
“All of the time we hear from owners that tell us their dogs used to shiver and shake on the way to the groomer until they started coming here,” said co-owner JJ Kruglick. “We took what we learned from boarding dogs and applied it to grooming to create a stress-free experience.”
Grooming appointments include thorough bathing and brushing, hair cutting to your specifications, nail trimming and ear cleaning. Groomers can also provide teeth brushing, FURminator deshedding, flea and tick treatments and restore dry and cracked paws.
