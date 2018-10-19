Halloween (2018) – Opens Friday, 10/19
Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.
Rated R
The Oath – Opens Friday, 10/19
A controversial White House policy turns family member against family member in The Oath, a savagely funny dark comedy about surviving life and Thanksgiving in the age of political tribalism.
Rated R
Beautiful Boy – Opens Friday, 10/19
Based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.
Rated R
The Guilty – Opens Friday, 10/19
When police officer Asger Holm (Jakob Cedergren) is demoted to desk work, he expects a sleepy beat as an emergency dispatcher. That all changes when he answers a panicked phone call from a kidnapped woman who then disconnects abruptly. Asger, confined to the police station, is forced to use others as his eyes and ears as the severity of the crime slowly becomes more clear. The search to find the missing woman and her assailant will take every bit of his intuition and skill, as a ticking clock and his own personal demons conspire against him. This innovative and unrelenting Danish thriller uses a single location to great effect, ratcheting up the tension as twists pile up and secrets are revealed.
Rated R
Stella’s Last Weekend – Opens Friday, 10/19
Oliver is a Queens high school senior who is madly in love with Violet, the girl of his dreams. Oliver's older brother, Jack, is not so lucky with his love life, having made a real connection with a girl who suddenly dropped him without any explanation. When Jack comes home from college for a special celebration of Stella, the family's beloved but aging dog, he soon discovers that the girl who broke his heart is the very same Violet who has stolen Oliver's heart. A series of comic complications ensue as the romantic rivalry between the brothers escalates, Violet wavers between the two equally appealing siblings, and the entire family tries to get through the emotional upheaval of Stella's impending "last hurrah."
Not Rated
An Evening with Beverly Luff Lin – Opens Friday, 10/19
Lulu Danger's unsatisfying marriage takes a turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform an event called "An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only."
Rated R
