Hunter Killer – Opens Friday, 10/26
An untested American submarine captain teams with Navy SEALS to rescue the Russian president, who has been kidnapped by a rogue general.
Rated R
Mid90s – Opens Friday, 10/26
Directed by Jonah Hill, the film follows Stevie, a thirteen-year-old in 90s-era LA who spends his summer navigating between his troubled home life and a group of new friends that he meets at a Motor Avenue skate shop.
Rated R
Johnny English Strikes Again – Opens Friday, 10/26
After a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain, Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement to find the mastermind hacker.
Rated PG
Indivisible – Opens Friday, 10/26
Indivisible is the extraordinary true story of Army Chaplain Darren Turner and his wife Heather. When war etches battle scars on their hearts, they face one more battle: the fight to save their marriage. One marriage, one family, under God.
Rated PG-13
What They Had – Opens Friday, 10/26
The film centers on a family in crisis. Bridget (Hilary Swank) returns home to Chicago at her brother's (Michael Shannon) urging to deal with her ailing mother (Blythe Danner) and her father's (Robert Forster) reluctance to let go of their life together.
Rated R
Wildlife – Opens Friday, 10/26
14-year-old Joe is the only child of Jeanette and Jerry - a housewife and a golf pro - in a small town in 1960s Montana. Nearby, an uncontrolled forest fire rages close to the Canadian border, and when Jerry loses his job - and his sense of purpose - he decides to join the cause of fighting the fire, leaving his wife and son to fend for themselves. Suddenly forced into the role of an adult, Joe witnesses his mother's struggle as she tries to keep her head above water.
Rated PG-13
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Opens Friday, 10/26
When Lee Israel falls out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception. An adaptation of the memoir Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the true story of best-selling celebrity biographer Lee Israel.
Rated R
The Great Buster – Opens Friday, 10/26
The Great Buster celebrates the life and career of one of America's most influential and celebrated filmmakers and comedians, Buster Keaton, whose singular style and fertile output during the silent era created his legacy as a true cinematic visionary.
Not Rated
All About Nina – Opens Friday, 10/26
Just as Nina Geld's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) brilliant and angry stand-up kicks her career into high gear, her romantic life gets complicated, forcing her to reckon with what it means to be creative, authentic, and a woman in today's culture.
Rated R
London Fields – Opens Friday, 10/26
London Fields invites the audience to play the voyeur, to be a fly on the wall in the life of Nicola Six (Amber Heard), a world-weary clairvoyant femme fatale who is waiting to be murdered. Nicola knows death will come for her on her birthday, and she knows it will be at the hands of one of her lovers - but which one?
Rated R
Silencio – Opens Friday, 10/26
In order to save her son's life, Ana must find a powerful stone. Her grandfather originally discovered it in the Zone of Silence, the Bermuda Triangle of Mexico. Throughout her desperate search, Ana stumbles upon family secrets and enemies who believe the stone's power is worth killing for.
Rated R
First Love – Opens Friday, 10/26
In what appears to be a serendipitous encounter upon saving the life of a stranger, the calculated and reserved businessman Nick meets the impulsive and optimistic photographer Ali, who believes in destiny and carpe diem, or seizing the day. Nick, who seeks closure for his past mistakes, is drawn towards Ali's spirit and vigor. Despite living with a congenital heart disease and being on the wait-list for a heart transplant, Ali continues to be hopeful about her future. Ali challenges Nick to seize every moment of his life before it's too late. Meanwhile, Nick finds a way to give Ali a new lease on life - even if it means risking one's life and their love for each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.