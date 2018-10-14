Two Desert Vista High School thespians are playing lead roles in Valley Youth Theater’s new production of “Polkadots, The Cool Kids Musical.”
Kate Daley, 16, and Alex Silver, 17, will be taking the stage with the rest of the cast Oct. 12-28 at 525 N. First St., Phoenix.
“Polkadots,” the second production in the theater company’s 30th season, is inspired by the true events of civil rights pioneers Ruby Bridges and The Little Rock Nine.
Kate, who plays Lily, is a junior and part of Desert Vista’s choir and drama club. This is her second show at Valley Youth Theater. She was first seen during “The Hobbit,” playing Nori, but then worked on the tech crew for two subsequent musicals. An avid guitar player, she wants to pursue a career in acting.
Alex, who plays Sky, is a senior and involved in Desert Vista’s Unicef club and the National Science Honors Society. This is his sixth show at Valley Youth Theater, where he last played Tommy Boy in “Newsies.” He was nominated for an award for his performance as Finch in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” Alex is a part of a performance group and wants to be a pediatric care specialist.
“Polkadots” provides a colorful history lesson for children, telling the story of a girl who appears remarkably different than everyone else in her new hometown and is faced with the task of gaining acceptance from her peers.
From daily bullying to segregated drinking fountains, she faces a rough time until she meets a friend who is able to see the person she is inside.
“It’s a message that needs to be conveyed, especially today,” Producer Bobb Cooper said. “The way these characters respond to and resolve their differences epitomizes everything we strive for at VYT – to be a supportive and safe place that teaches children meaningful life skills, builds their self-esteem and fosters their creativity. We just happen to use theater as the vehicle to accomplish those things.”
Valley Youth Theatre is one of the few theaters in the country that offers completely fee-free opportunities for all young actors, singers and dancers.
There are no performer fees, charges for costumes or ticket sales quotas to meet, so there are no social or economic barriers for them to cross. There are also no experience or education barriers when it comes to casting its six shows each year, five musicals and one play.
Many of the youth listed in their playbills have never taken an acting, singing or dancing lesson and many of them are performing on stage for the first time. VYT maintains a reputation for selecting talent based on who is best suited for each character, not for who best fits general perceptions of that role.
“When it comes to casting, we don’t see differences as hindrances and we don’t follow typecasting norms,” said Cooper. “I know that, for the 22 years I’ve been here, we have given equal treatment and consideration to all performers regardless of where they come from, where they live, who their parents are or what they believe. All we want is for children to be the best they can be.”
Tickets/information: vyt.com.
