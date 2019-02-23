Artists encourage visitors to escape into their imaginations in Junkyard Jungle, a journey into Earth’s lush rain forests and other wild destinations, where discarded materials become treasured artworks, in a spring exhibition at the i.d.e.a. Museum.
The showing runs through May 25 at the museum, 150 W. Pepper Place in Mesa.
Junkyard Jungle features art and hands-on activities that teach about the environment, the importance of green living for future generations, best practices in recycling and conservation of natural resources.
Featured artists from around the country and the United Kingdom are masters at transforming recycled materials into unique artwork highlighting the beauty of the planet’s animal inhabitants.
Additionally, during this exhibition, plastic bags will be collected to recycle into a bench. The goal is 500 pounds of plastic. If successful, TREX will donate an eco-friendly bench made with HDPE recycled lumber out of recycled plastic bags to the i.d.e.a. Museum for visitors to use.
Planned activities for children of all ages include making collages of wild beasts and butterflies; imaginary play as biologists, entomologists, zoologists and ecologists; exploring the black-light rain forest, and making videos about recycled artwork.
Hands-on activities in the exhibition are created with science, technology, engineering, art and math concepts in mind. Several classes, workshops and “Meet the Artist/Expert” sessions will be offered.
Curriculum covers sustainability, conservation, responsibility regarding reducing/recycling/upcycling, and the effects of human’s choices on the environment, animals and people all over the world.
These topics integrate science, social studies, math, engineering, English language arts, technology and the arts.
Artworks include wall hangings, standing sculptures and collages that feature/utilize discarded materials and recycled items with a focus on animals and nature themes.
Exhibition activities are aligned with Arizona K-12 Academic Standards for education.
The i.d.e.a. Museum is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. It is closed on Mondays and most holidays.
Admission charge is $9 per person. Those younger than 1 year are admitted at no charge.
More information: www.ideamuseum.org, 480-644-2468
