How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Opens Friday, 2/22
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Rated PG
Run the Race – Opens Friday, 2/22
In Run the Race, two desperate brothers sacrifice today for a better tomorrow. Reeling from his mother's death and his father's abandonment, Zach, an All-State athlete, finds glory on the football field, working to earn a college scholarship and the brothers' ticket out of town. When a devastating injury puts Zach - and his dreams- on the sidelines, David laces up his track cleats to salvage their future and point Zach toward hope.
Fighting with My Family – Opens Friday, 2/22
The film is a heartwarming comedy based on the incredible true story of WWE Superstar Paige. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige and her brother Zak are ecstatic when they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the competitive training program, she must leave her family and face this new, cut-throat world alone. Paige's journey pushes her to dig deep, fight for her family, and ultimately prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star.
Rated PG-13
To Dust – Opens Friday, 2/22
This feature film debut from Snyder is tells the tale of Shmuel, a Hasidic cantor in Upstate New York, who is distraught by the untimely death of his wife, Rivkah. As he struggles to find solace in his religion, which proffers a stringent timeline for grief, Shmuel grows increasingly haunted by visions of Rivkah's decomposing corpse. Convinced that her soul will suffer until her body returns to dust, Shmuel decides that to stop his feverish spiral he must seek an understanding of the physical processes of her decay.
Rated R
Alone/Together – Opens Friday, 2/22
College sweethearts Christine (Liza Soberano) and Raf (Enrique Gil) meet again for the first time, eight years after their breakup. Christine, who once was an over-achieving art student, has become a failure while Raf, a guy nobody thought would be a great man, is now an esteemed doctor to the barrios. As both now live a life different from each other, their reunion takes them back to their youth and the dreams they shared back in the day. From then on, familiar feelings start to resurface and they find themselves falling in love with each other again. Will they both be willing to risk what they currently have just to feel the bliss of being young again?
Not Rated
Total Dhamaal – Opens Friday, 2/22
And the madness & the craziness of the biggest franchise of laughter continues. Total Dhamaal is a mad adventure comedy about money. Guddu (Ajay Devgn), a small-time crook gets double-crossed by his own colleague, Pintu (Manoj Pahwa), after they have managed to get their hands on an illegal booty. Guddu & his sidekick Johnny (Sanjay Misra) manage to trace his colleague but only after Pintu has given the information of the booty to 3 other groups i.e. Avinash (Anil Kapoor) & Bindu (Madhuri Dixit Nene) - a bickering couple about to be divorced; Lallan (Riteish Deshmukh) & Jhingur (Pitobash Tripathy) - Fire Officers turned offenders & two weird siblings Aditya (Arshad Warsi) & Manav (Javed Jaffrey). All of them refuse Guddu's offer to distribute the money and the race to reach the booty first begins. Finally, after many ups & downs all reach the designated place. But it's not as easy as it seems. Is there any truth about the hidden booty? Or all of them are being fooled? After a day full of life changing, near death experiences, will the adventure ever end or another one begin? Find out how the story concludes and if they are able to get the booty or not!
Not Rated
