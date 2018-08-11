Ahwatukee residents craving the crisp crust of pizza made in a wood-fired oven topped with fresh vegetables and rich meats might want to check out Humble Pie.
The popular Valley chain – known for its artisan pizza, flavorful salads and unusual seasoned fries – recently opened its 10th pizzeria, in Chandler, as word gets around about its menu.
The newest outlet, in Chandler’s Ocotillo section, has quickly become a cozy neighborhood hangout in its 1,700-square-foot modern interior and 500-square-foot patio.
Humble Family Restaurants also owns CHoP Steak Seafood & Burger Bar, The Living Room Wine Café & Lounge and Rock Lobster eateries. Humble Pie in Ocotillo is next door to The Living Room.
Humble Pie offers diverse pizzas with red sauce and its own version of a white pizza with extra virgin olive oil in lieu of sauce.
Meat lovers and veggie fans can find lots of choices in toppings, including Humble Pie’s signature sausage, as well as Pavone pepperoni, fried egg, chicken with pesto, fried leeks, roasted mushrooms, roasted fennel, fig jam and meatballs.
The crust makes the pie special, according to David Emran, operating partner with Humble Pie in Ocotillo and Humble Family Restaurants. The charred crust is crisp but not burned and has “smokiness to it,” Emran said.
“There’s a little bit of pop on the crust,” he said of the slight bump on the pizzas’ crusts. “It’s the exact definition of artisan-style. The emphasis for us is on the crust. Everything’s homemade. The cheese is made in-house. The veggies are cut daily and sautéed.”
Emran said the meat lovers pizza – with meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta and housemade mozzarella – is a popular pie.
He added that customers also love the egg pizza, which has a fried egg, prosciutto and smoked mozzarella. Emran’s personal favorite is the roasted mushroom pizza with oyster, cremini and button mushrooms, as well as green onions, pancetta, extra virgin olive oil and housemade mozzarella.
“The mushroom pizza’s nice and light,” Emran said, adding it is still filling.
Another well-liked menu item is the chicken pesto pizza with marinated chicken inside a housemade pesto sauce, with cherry tomatoes, homemade mozzarella and fried leeks on top.
Pizzas range from $10.99 to $16.99 and Humble Pie offers lots of specials, including the express lunch.
Diners get a 10-inch pizza and half salad or cup of soup for $10.99 for the express lunch, which is available every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers can also order a half sandwich with a cup of soup or a half salad for $9.99 during the express lunch. A cup of soup and a half salad is also on the express lunch menu for $8.99.
Express lunch customers can order and get their food and leave within half an hour, Emran said.
On Date Night Thursdays, from 6 p.m. to close, Humble Pie offers one appetizer, two salads and one 12-inch pizza for $25.99.
Happy hour is offered daily, with food specials from 3 to 6 p.m. and drink specials from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. One of the happy hour specials is a draft beer or tempura-fried green beans for $3.75. Another deal lets customers buy a glass of wine, a signature cocktail, a Humble Pretzel or fried mozzarella for $5.75.
Kids ages 12 and under eat free all day on Sundays. They can order any entrée including pizza, pasta and chicken fingers, as well as fries and a drink, for free Sundays at Humble Pie. The special provides two children’s meals free per adult for dine-in only.
Plans were underway for trivia nights on Wednesday nights with specials on food and drinks.
Salads are also popular at Humble Pie, including a strawberry and Gorgonzola one that has an organic mix of field greens, along with romaine lettuce, fresh-cut strawberries, candied pecans and a house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
Emran said customers also love the chopped salad, which has romaine and iceberg lettuces, as well as radicchio, roasted turkey, salami, tomatoes, housemade mozzarella, basil and a housemade vinaigrette dressing.
Not many pizza restaurants are known for their French fries, but Humble Pie likes to modestly tout its own, which have Parmesan, parsley, red chili flakes, lemon zest, Pecorino cheese and garlic aioli to dip them in.
The restaurant’s toasted ravioli is also a frequently ordered appetizer. The ravioli has Parmesan on top and ricotta inside and its shell is flash-fried so it is crispy but not too hard.
Many customers have professed their love of the pizzas and other food at Humble Pie.
Ruchi Kalra of Chandler, a marketing director for Chamberlain Young Orthodontics, said she has been to the Ocotillo Humble Pie and “loved the service.”
“They have lots of gluten-free options, including garlic bread, and their GF pizza was amazing,” Kalra said. “You can truly taste the difference in their pizzas from other places. They have some specialty pizzas, but I like making my own, so love their sausage/onion and jalapeño are my favorites.”
David Love, a Chandler developer/contractor and friend of one of the restaurant owners, said he loves the salads.
“I think the food’s excellent,” Love said. “I’ve lived here all my life. This used to be a cotton field. We frequent Humble Pie and The Living Room. It seems to be pretty fresh; the strawberries are not sour.”
Taylor Richbyron was eager to try Humble Pie with her colleagues recently.
“It’s a good location for us because we are at Intel,” Richbyron said. “I’m from New York so I do love pizza.”
Cindie Blackmer McCulloch posted on Facebook that she loves one of the Humble Pie restaurants in Scottsdale.
“Haven’t been to this one, but if even close, it will be wonderful,” Blackmer McCulloch said. “Similar style to the famous Pizzeria Bianco, but easier than driving downtown.”
To wash down the pizza, salads, ravioli and sandwiches, customers can choose from many red and white wines, along with cocktails and beers at Humble Pie.
The restaurant in Ocotillo has been busy, especially on Friday nights, Saturdays and during lunchtime during the week, Emran said.
“People are treating this like a bar to hang out, but also a lot of families,” come to the restaurant, he said. “I love the amount of development going in here. We have luxury condos going in right here. I love this demographic out here. This is a very, very cool demographic.”
Humble Pie at 2475 W. Queen Creek Road is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
