Since David Archuleta returned from his two-year mission to Chile, he has been inspired.
He released the album “Postcards in the Sky” in October, and on Saturday, April 14, he will perform songs from the collection at the Mesa Arts Center.
“I’m itching to share the songs,” Archuleta said. “It’s nice to share the songs and the messages behind them. It’s my first album since my mission, which was an eye-opening experience for me. It was like an awakening. I want to write about it and express the way life looks now after serving a mission and being back in the music industry.”
He’s continually productive. He’s working on pop and Christmas albums. Some would be surprised to hear the half-Latin singer is working on a Spanish album, as well. He learned the language during his two-year Mormon mission and from his parents, both of whom are performers.
“My mom is from Honduras,” said Archuleta, who was born in Miami. “That influenced me and it’s exciting, but I get nervous. I don’t want people to think I’m claiming to be a native Latino. I’m half Latin. I don’t have perfect Spanish. I have the influences of both culture.
“I’m celebrating the culture. My mom was a salsa dancer, singer and performer. My dad was a jazz trumpet player. I grew up on that food. I love listening to Latin music. I can fully express myself about creating Latin music. I feel I am completed.”
Archuleta expressed that when he came home from Chile, he wasn’t quite sure he wanted to return to music. He found his post-“American Idol” days trying. Now the music is calling him.
At the time of the interview, he was preparing to release his duet with his friend Nathan Pacheco of the symphonic version of Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli’s “Perfect.”
“I had to learn Italian for that,” he said.
Most important to him is maintaining his faith and personality.
“A lot of times they (music executives) say it’s important to be a good person, but you have to be willing to be dirty, promiscuous or a little sensual. I’ve heard, ‘It’s not real so it’s OK. If God gives you the chance to be where you are, he’ll understand. Let go of him a little.’
“Not true. That is so not true.”
Archuleta wants to remain true to himself and share his message.
“I want to get them to think and motivate them,” he said. “Fans who are having a rough time or are stagnant, I hope they come, listen and feel inspired. Music is what inspired me. I know how o move forward. I want people to move forward when they hear my music. That’s the power of music.”
