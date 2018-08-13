The Van Buren may be known primarily as a music venue, but the management team wants to go beyond that.
The first Van Beer’N Indoor Beer Festival, from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 19, celebrates a type of drink that is generally passed over in the summer. The event will host more than 20 breweries including Four Peaks, Founders, Lumberyard, Modern Times and Mudshark.
Admission is free, but tickets are $10 to $30, depending on the number of 4-ounce tastes the patron would like to have.
“We wanted easy-drinking summertime beers,” says Jessica Hill, The Van Buren’s assistant general manager. “There are great summer seasonals. We have the mainstays that are really popular in the craft beer scene, along with stouts and porters. I know those aren’t generally thought of as summer beers, but it may be someone’s go-to beer.”
The beer can be paired with The Van Buren’s normal concession food and summertime barbecue favorites on a grill outside.
The Van Buren’s staff came up with the idea. There aren’t many beer festivals in the summer, and they thought this would be a perfect fit. Coupled with the festival is a performance by Elvis Before Noon, which plays a variety of covers.
“We wanted this to be for the casual beer drinker, and not have really pricey tickets,” Hill says.
Interest was high when The Van Buren announced the event on social media. Hill is expecting 1,500 people.
The following weekend finds Tito’s Handmade Vodka Chill Out, at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at The Van Buren. It will offer an ice luge, vodka flights and music by The Stakes and DJ sets by Hi Dreams Collective.
“We’re even hoping to get wine tastings here,” Hill says. “We just want to add a little fun.”
Van Beer’N Indoor Beer Festival, The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St. Phoenix, thevanburenphx.com, 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 19, free admission, extra for tastes.
Tito’s Chill Out Premium Vodka Tasting and Cool Dance Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, $7.
