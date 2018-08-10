Dog Days – Opens Wednesday, 8/8
Dog Days follows a group of interconnected people in Los Angeles who are brought together by their lovable canine counterparts.
Rated PG
The Meg – Opens Friday, 8/10
After escaping an attack by what he claims was a 70-foot shark, Jonas Taylor must confront his fears to save those trapped in a sunken submersible.
Rated PG-13
Slender Man – Opens Friday, 8/10
Slender Man tells the story of a tall, thin, horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens.
Rated PG-13
BlacKkKlansman – Opens Friday, 8/10
When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Sixteen-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful young people anyone has encountered, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. Soon this newfound family realizes that, in a world in which the adults in power have betrayed them, running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to take back control of their future.
Rated R
Never Goin’ Back – Opens Friday, 8/10
Jessie and Angela, high school dropouts, are taking a week off to chill at the beach. Too bad their house got robbed, rent's due, they're about to get fired, and they're broke.
Rated R
Dark Money – Opens Friday, 8/10
DARK MONEY, a political thriller, examines one of the greatest present threats to American democracy: the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections and elected officials. The film takes viewers to Montana--a front line in the fight to preserve fair elections nationwide--to follow an intrepid local journalist working to expose the real-life impact of the US Supreme Court's Citizens United decision. Through this gripping story, DARK MONEY uncovers the shocking and vital truth of how American elections are bought and sold.
Not Rated
Far from the Tree – Opens Friday, 8/10
Based on the NY Times bestselling book by Andrew Solomon, Far from the Tree examines the experiences of families in which parents and children are profoundly different from one another in a variety of ways.
Not Rated
