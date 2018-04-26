“America’s Got Talent” contestant and the winner of NBC’s “Phenomenon,” magician Mike Super, will kick off the Chandler Center for the Arts’ 2018-2019 season on Sept. 22.
“This past season was the most successful attendance record in Chandler Center’s 28-year history, so what better way to begin a new season than with a little magic,” said Michelle Mac Lennan, CCA’s general manager.
“This year’s lineup of performances includes a wonderful variety of artists and entertainers to appeal to many different audiences. We are so proud to bring shows of such high artistic caliber to Chandler.”
New this season is the CCA’s “Pick 5” shows package where patrons can create their own season package by selecting five or more shows from the season and save $6 per ticket.
Chandler Center has also developed a new membership program in which donors to the center receive benefits such as priority for the best seats in the house for every performance, advance notice and purchasing opportunity for all new shows, exclusive invitations to special events and receptions throughout the season.
The CCA’s Pick 5 package tickets are already on sale. Tickets, memberships and show details are available through the Center’s box office, at 480-782-2680 and at chandlercenter.org. Performances and single-ticket sale dates are listed below.
Among performances scheduled for the center’s 2018-19 season opening in September are Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles; CMA and Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt; Pink Martini; and the Ballet Trockaderos de Monte Carlo.
Season highlights also include back-by -popular-demand performances of Get the Led Out, Sons of Serendip and The Doo Wop Project, as well as audience favorites The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra and Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular.
The center’s annual signature event, Zoppé, An Italian Family Circus, will run Dec. 26 to Jan. 6. The one-ring circus honors the best history of the Old-World Italian tradition. Giovanni Zoppé, a sixth-generation circus performer who plays Nino the Clown, helps propel the highly entertaining family show featuring jaw-dropping acrobatic feats, canine capers, equestrian showmanship and audience participation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.