Actress, activist and author Amber Tamblyn said she believes the #MeToo movement has changed the face of entertainment.
“I think it has forced a lot of artists and writers to think outside of their creative boxes and find new ways to approach difficult subjects,” Tamblyn said.
In June, she released her debut novel, “Any Man,” which tells the story of Maude, a serial female rapist who preys on men. She blends poetry, prose and suspense to map the ways in which society perpetuates rape culture. Tamblyn calls the book a tribute to those who have lived through the nightmare of sexual assault.
She will sign copies of her book at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe.
“I don’t think it’s that far-fetched that I could have conceived of something like this in the world that we live in, where people have a hard time emphasizing with the stories of others and the experiences of others who are not like them,” said Tamblyn, who originated the role of Emily Quartermaine on “General Hospital.”
Tamblyn has been nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe and Independent Spirit awards for her work in television and film, including “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” She is the author of three books of poetry, including the bestseller “Dark Sparkler.”
Acting, she added, doesn’t do much for her any longer. However, she will appear in the upcoming TV series “Y,” based on the DC graphic novel “Y The Last Man.”
“I don’t think it’s as joyful as it used to be for me, only because it’s not new,” she said.
“It’s something I’ve done for over two decades. I don’t want to say it’s boring, but I just feel unenthused by a lot of it. I pretty much told myself I didn’t want to act unless it was really special or different. I also just don’t need to. But ‘Y: The Last Man’ was so interesting. It’s interesting to step back into the acting world.”
The daughter of actor Russ Tamblyn and wife of “Arrested Development” star David Cross, Tamblyn wrote and directed the feature film “Paint It Black,” based on the novel by Janet Fitch, starring Alia Shawkat, Janet McTeer and Alfred Molina, which is available on Netflix.
She reviews books of poetry by women for Bust Magazine, is a poet in residence at Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls, and is a contributing writer for The New York Times. She is a founding signatory of the Time’s Up Movement.
“Any Man” took about two years to write – two years before the #MeToo movement. She tweeted in September 2017: “James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16,’ I said. ‘Even better,’ he said.”
“I wrote it in chunks over the course of three years up until about the middle of 2017, which is pretty wild considering the #MeToo movement came right after that.
“It was difficult to write because it required a lot of psychological and emotional energy. Because of that it’s never easy. I joked to myself that I needed to write a YA (young adult) book next. It didn’t feel like a hard job. It was just sort of emotionally difficult.”
There’s one youngster in particular who keeps her motivated and inspired: her daughter.
“It’s really a breath of fresh air when people’s intentions are so cruel,” Tamblyn said. “Our politicians’ intentions are so misguided and cruel. To have a child who’s just excited to go in the pool or discover flowers for the first time.
“Those sorts of things are food for the soul. It’s been really nice to have her in my life – especially during these times.”
