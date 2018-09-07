The Nun – Opens Friday, 9/7
When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in "The Conjuring 2," as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.
Rated R
Peppermint – Opens Friday, 9/7
Peppermint is an action thriller which tells the story of young mother Riley North (Jennifer Garner) who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family. When the system frustratingly shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerilla. Channeling her frustration into personal motivation, she spends years in hiding honing her mind, body and spirit to become an unstoppable force eluding the underworld, the LAPD and the FBI- as she methodically delivers her personal brand of justice.
Rated R
God Bless the Broken Road – Opens Friday, 9/7
Amber's dream of an ideal life with her perfect family shatters when she loses her husband to the war in Afghanistan. Two years later, she finds herself in a struggle to save her home while providing for her nine-year-old daughter, Bree. When up-and-coming racecar driver, Cody Jackson, rolls into town, Amber and Bree become wrapped up in his pedal to the metal way of life. Amber struggles with Cody's attention and withdraws to protect herself and Bree from the dangers of becoming too close to someone who lives life on the edge every day. With her faith hanging in the balance, Amber is forced to decide between the broken road she knows so well, or trusting in a new path that God has provided.
Rated PG
We the Animals – Opens Friday, 9/7
Us three, us brothers, us kings. Manny, Joel and Jonah tear their way through childhood and push against the volatile love of their parents. As Manny and Joel grow into versions of their father and Ma dreams of escape, Jonah, the youngest, embraces an imagined world all his own.
Rated R
Memoir of War – Opens Friday, 9/7
Both members of the Resistance living in Nazi-occupied Paris, Marguerite is desperate for news of her husband Robert Antelme, who has been arrested by the Germans and sent to Dachau concentration camp. In exchange for information, Marguerite enters into a high-risk game of psychological cat and mouse with French Nazi collaborator Rabier (Benoît Magimel). But as the months wear on without word of the man she loves, Marguerite must begin the process of confronting the unimaginable. Through subtly expressionistic images and voiceover passages of Duras's writing, Finkiel evokes the inner world of one of the 20th century's most revolutionary writers.
Not Rated
Destination Wedding – Opens Friday, 9/7
Two of Hollywood's most adored stars, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, reunite as the socially awkward Frank and Lindsay. When they meet on their way to a destination wedding, they soon discover they have a lot in common: they both hate the bride, the groom, the wedding, themselves, and most especially each other. As the weekend's events continually force them together - and their cheerlessness immediately isolates them from the other guests - Frank and Lindsay find that if you verbally spar with someone long enough, anything can happen. When debate gives way to desire they must decide which is stronger: their hearts or their common sense.
