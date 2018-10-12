First Man – Opens Friday, 10/12
On the heels of their six-time Academy Award-winning smash, La La Land, Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for First Man, the riveting story of NASA's mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost on Armstrong and on the nation of one of the most dangerous missions in history.
Rated PG-13
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Opens Friday, 10/12
Slappy is back to wreak more havoc this Halloween in a brand-new comedy adventure based on R.L. Stine's 400-million-selling series of books.
Rated PG
Bad Times at the El Royale – Opens Friday, 10/12
Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption...before everything goes to hell.
Rated R
The Hate U Give – Opens Friday, 10/12
Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what's right. The Hate U Give is based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller by Angie Thomas and stars Amandla Stenberg as Starr, with Russell Hornsby, Regina Hall, Common, Anthony Mackie and Issa Rae.
Rated PG-13
Bigger – Opens Friday, 10/12
The fathers of the fitness industry Joe and Ben Weider battle anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and extreme poverty to launch the fitness industry as we know it. Along the way they champion women's rights, sexual freedom, fight discrimination in all forms and discover a guy named Arnold Schwarzenegger. Against all odds they launched the gym movement and created an empire.
Rated PG-13
The Happy Prince – Opens Friday, 10/12
The Happy Prince tells the story of the last days of Oscar Wilde. This great man of letters, once one of the most famous authors in England, is now a superstar on the skids. As Oscar lies on his death bed, the past comes flooding back to him, transporting him to other times and places.
Rated R
The Apparition – Opens Friday, 10/12
Jacques (Vincent Lindon) is a journalist at a large regional newspaper in France. His reputation as an impartial and talented investigator attracts the attention of the Vatican who recruits him for a special task; taking part of a committee to investigate the veracity of a saintly apparition in a small French village a true canonical investigation. Upon his arrival, he meets the young and sensitive Anna who claims to have personally witnessed the apparition of the Virgin Mary. A profound devout, she's garnered an impressive following in the village and is torn between her faith and the many solicitations she receives. Confronted with opposing views from clergy members and skeptics in the group, Jacques gradually uncovers the hidden motivations and pressures at work and sees his beliefs system profoundly shaken.
Not Rated
Kusama:Infinity – Opens Friday, 10/12
Kusama: Infinity explores artist Yayoi Kusama's journey from a conservative upbringing in Japan to her brush with fame in America during the 1960s (where she rivaled Andy Warhol for press attention) and concludes with the international fame she has finally achieved within the art world. Now in her 80s, Kusama has spent the last 30 years living in a mental institution in Japan.
Not Rated
