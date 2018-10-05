Venom – Opens Friday, 10/5
One of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award® nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.
Rated PG-13
A Star is Born – Opens Friday, 10/5
In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers - and falls in love with - struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer, until Jackson coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jackson fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.
Rated R
Old Man & The Gun – Opens Friday, 10/5
Old Man & The Gun is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest's commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek), who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.
Rated PG-13
Chasing the Blues – Opens Friday, 10/5
Two rival record collectors attempt to con an old lady out of a rare but cursed 1930s blues record. When a series of unfortunate circumstances lands them in jail, the feud festers for over 20 years until they are released from prison and get a second chance at snagging the vinyl - this time from a more formidable foe.
Not Rated
The System – Opens Friday, 10/5
Vastly different lives and perspectives become intertwined after a police officer suffering from reoccurring PTSD mistakenly shoots a deaf African-American kid, exposing layers of racial tension and corruption within the political, judicial and prison system.
Not Rated
Tea with the Dames – Opens Friday, 10/5
What happens when four legends of British stage and screen get together? Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Eileen Atkins, and Dame Joan Plowright are among the most celebrated actresses of our time, with scores of iconic performances, decades of wisdom, and innumerable Oscars, Tonys, Emmys, and BAFTAs between them. They are also longtime friends who hereby invite you to join them for a weekend in the country as they catch up with one another, reminisce, and share their candid, delightfully irreverent thoughts on everything from art to aging to love to a life lived in the spotlight. Bursting with devilish wit and whip-smart insights, Tea With The Dames is a remarkable opportunity to spend time in the company of four all-time greats - up close and unfiltered.
Not Rated
Free Solo – Opens Friday, 10/5
Free Solo is an edge-of-your seat thriller and an inspiring portrait of an athlete who challenges both his body and his beliefs on a quest to triumph over the impossible, revealing the personal toll of excellence. As the climber begins his training, the armor of invincibility he's built up over decades unexpectedly breaks apart when Honnold begins to fall in love, threatening his focus and giving way to injury and setbacks. Vasarhelyi and Chin succeed in beautifully capturing deeply human moments with Honnold as well as the death-defying climb with exquisite artistry and masterful, vertigo-inducing camerawork.
Rated PG-13
Shine – Opens Friday, 10/5
Two Puerto Rican brothers, Ralphi Matas (Jorge Burgos) and Junior (Gilbert Saldivar), from New York's Spanish Harlem and the street's best Salsa dancers, are separated after a tragedy only to reunite years later on opposing sides of gentrification.
Rated R
Summer ’03 – Opens Friday, 10/5
Inspired by true events, the film centers on Jamie, a 16-year-old girl and her extended family who are left reeling after her calculating grandmother unveils an array of family secrets on her deathbed. Jamie is left to navigate her nascent love life and maintain her closest friendships in the midst of this family crisis.
Not Rated
