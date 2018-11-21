With one million lights already adorning the saguaros and trees along Chandler Boulevard in Ahwatukee Foothills, the time has come to have some family-friendly fun at an event that helps support this 28-year tradition.
And you can do it at the 23rd annual Holiday Kick-off Party noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Desert Foothills Park at the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Desert Foothills Parkway.
But even before you head down to the park, another Ahwatukee Thanksgiving awaits your attention tomorrow morning, Friday, Nov. 23, at Ahwatukee Plaza on Elliot Road just west of I-10.
Santa will be arriving at 11 a.m. by helicopter – another decades-old tradition started by Millie’s Hallmark – with other activities built around his visit from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
From 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., DJ the Clown will present balloon artistry; Kimberly Lewis will present a sneak preview of this year’s “Ahwatukee Nutcracker” at 10 a.m.; and Santa’s elves will mingle with children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Returning to the Kick-Off Party are vendors on Marketplace, Santa’s Village with Santa visiting throughout the day, Restaurant Row with more than 18 local restaurants and food trucks and over 30 games & rides.
The event also includes a dress-your-pet parade, the beer/wine tavern, cornhole tournament and entertainment on two stages.
New is a VIP location in the Tavern. Tickets are $50 and available at both Safeway stores in Ahwatukee and include guaranteed seating, express beer access, two beer tickets, a $10 voucher toward food in the tavern, water, soda and snacks and an engraved beer glass.
“The tavern gets really crowded and what’s been happening in the past is that when someone went up to get a drink, they lost their table,” FOL Committee president Janyce Hazlett explained, adding that the tavern will have two restaurants this year so that patrons will have more choices in food. They are Tees Concessions and Paradise Brothers.
Also, 20 VIP parking spots will be available for $10 with the purchase of a VIP ticket. At 6:30 p.m., over 60 decorated motorcycles will once again ride into the park escorting Santa Claus to the stage.
Free parking for the event will be available at Altadena Middle School at 14620 S. Desert Foothills Parkway with free bus transportation to the festival entrance.
A portion of the money raised is donated to three chosen Ahwatukee charities: the Kiwanis Club, which runs several programs to help foster kids; YOPAS, which offers free support services for seniors; and Wings for Warriors, which provides necessary tools, insights and resources for wounded veterans.
Teens and adults also can still volunteer to help set up tomorrow or help the party run smoothly on Saturday.
The committee needs volunteers for three-hour shifts (10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.) Friday, Nov. 23, to help set up, as well as for the Nov. 24 party itself.
There are so many tasks for Saturday duty – in three-hour shifts but all-day for those who can swing it – that the committee isn’t listing them on its sign-up page at folaz.org. Basically, the committee is just hoping volunteers will be ready to do whatever it takes to make Ahwatukee’s biggest party of the year another success.
The Kick-Off party has become not only a tradition for many local families, but also an ideal event for them and for out-of-town guests who are visiting for the long Thanksgiving weekend.
Food will be available in three areas. In the park, Popcycle, Water & Ice, Yoasis and Kettle Corn will be there. Restaurant Row will include Picnic Specialties, Tukee’s Tamales, Jersey Mikes, the Halal Guys, Nello’s, Hot Bamboo AZ, Arribas, WOW WOW Lemonade, I Dream Of Weenies, The Original Hoagie Shop and Chik Fil A, along with Waffle Crush and Pour Jo Coffee trucks.
The party also will have inflatables and rides that kids can enjoy for 50 cents a ticket or $20 for an all-day pass. Kids also will enjoy a Santa’s Village as well as train rides until the sun goes down.
The two stages feature entertainment all day long. One stage will feature bands, headlined by the popular Tripwire.
The other will feature local groups, including the cast of Kimberly Lewis’ Ahwatukee Nutcracker, the Mountain Pointe High School Step Dance Troupe, the Sierra Strikers Mallet Ensemble, Desert Foothills United Methodist Church Choir, Mountainside Martial Arts, Horizon Community Learning Center’s Cantabile Honor Chorale, the Pecos Line Dancers and a performance from part of Esperanza Lutheran Church’s new Christmas show, titled “Noelphobia.”
Featuring a big cast of mostly Ahwatukee youngsters and teens, “Noelophobia” will be presented in full at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Esperanza Lutheran Church, 2601 E. Thunderhill Place, Ahwatukee.
The Kick-Off Party also has benefited from an unexpected but welcome injection of new sponsors – notably Connect202Partners, which enthusiastically jumped aboard.
Other sponsors include Vision Community management, Wild Horse Pass Development Authority, Earnhardt Ford, Keystone Montessori, Foothills Pet Resort, TSC Air, PostNet, Safeway, Big O Tires, SRP, United Brokers Group, Premier Community Management, Magical Journey Learning Center, Allstate, Kokopelli Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, Two Men and a Truck and the Ahwatukee Foothills News.
