Isn’t It Romantic – Opens Friday, 2/15
New York City architect Natalie works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city's next skyscraper. And if things weren't bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare - a romantic comedy - and she is the leading lady.
Rated PG-13
Happy Death Day 2U – Opens Friday, 2/15
Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.
Rated PG-13
Alita: Battle Angel – Opens Friday, 2/15
From visionary filmmakers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez, comes ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past - she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she's grown to love.
Rated PG-13
Harkins Best Picture Film Fest – Opens Friday, 2/15
It’s awards season and Harkins Theatres is rolling out the red carpet with its Best Picture Film Fest. Beginning Friday, February 15 at select Harkins Theatres, re-visit the best films of 2018 before the winner is chosen. Guests can purchase an all-access pass, which includes a single viewing of each of the nominated films, as well as a special commemorative lanyard and badge.
Never Look Away – Opens Friday, 2/15
Inspired by real events and spanning three eras of German history, NEVER LOOK AWAY tells the story of a young art student, Kurt (Tom Schilling) who falls in love with fellow student, Ellie (Paula Beer). Ellie's father, Professor Seeband (Sebastian Koch), a famous doctor, is dismayed at his daughter's choice of boyfriend, and vows to destroy the relationship. What neither of them knows is that their lives are already connected through a terrible crime Seeband committed decades ago.
Rated R
Everybody Knows – Opens Friday, 2/15
EVERYBODY KNOWS (TODOS LO SABEN) follows Laura (Cruz) on her travels from Argentina to her small home town in Spain for her sister's wedding, bringing her two children along for the occasion. Amid the joyful reunion and festivities, the eldest daughter is abducted. In the tense days that follow, various family and community tensions surface and deeply hidden secrets are revealed.
Rated R
Donnybrook – Opens Friday, 2/15
Three desperate souls must fight their way out of a dead-end world in this bracing, gut-punching glimpse into America's dark underbelly. Earl (Jamie Bell) is a struggling ex-marine and father determined to make a better life for his family no matter what it takes. Angus (Frank Grillo) is a violent, unhinged drug dealer who leaves a trail of death and destruction in his wake. And Delia (Margaret Qualley) is a haunted woman who will do anything to escape a life of crime she can no longer bear. In their kill-or-be-killed world, all roads lead to the Donnybrook: an illicit backwoods cage match where bare-knuckled fighters brawl for a shot at a $100,000 prize. It's either a last-ditch chance at redemption or a death sentence. Blending unflinching brutality with dreamlike lyricism, director Tim Sutton conjures a mesmerizing, visceral vision of life on the extreme margins.
Rated R
Lords of Chaos – Opens Friday, 2/15
Based on an astonishingly true story, Lords of Chaos recounts the exploits of the Norwegian black metal movement's most notorious band: Mayhem. After the gruesome suicide of vocalist Per Yngve Ohlin, the band's founder, Øystein Aarseth, used the opportunity to inject a mix of satanism, havoc, and murder into the music to sell more records.
Rated R
Alone/Together – Opens Friday, 2/15
College sweethearts Christine (Liza Soberano) and Raf (Enrique Gil) meet again for the first time, eight years after their breakup. Christine, who once was an over-achieving art student, has become a failure while Raf, a guy nobody thought would be a great man, is now an esteemed doctor to the barrios. As both now live a life different from each other, their reunion takes them back to their youth and the dreams they shared back in the day. From then on, familiar feelings start to resurface and they find themselves falling in love with each other again. Will they both be willing to risk what they currently have just to feel the bliss of being young again?
Not Rated
