It's a dark and stormy night…
Well, not in Ahwatukee except for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2 and 3, at the Black Box Theater at Mountain Pointe High School, where student thespians will present the comedy-mystery “Clue.”
It will be presented at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
Based on the cult film and the board game, “Clue” has been described by Broadway critics as a “madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
“You've been invited to a very unusual dinner party,” said one critic describing the plot. “Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead.
“So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.”
"Clue is directed by theater club mentor and teacher Kimberly Bonagofski, who said, she picked it because the movie "has always been one of my favorite movies."
"So,when I found out it was a play, I jumped on the opportunity to direct it," she added, promising "Fun, over-the-top characters, mystery and surprises."
Clue features a cast made up of Jayla Alston, Cassandra Presume, Lexi Artusa-Sirota, McKenna Fowler, Jeffrey Maples, Cedric Beck, Jared Adams, Noah Butler, Patrick Keyser, Madi Smith, Drew Stanek, Tyreq Daniels and Taylor Simmons.
Stage managers are Zarkeyiah Kuykendall and Addie Harvey and technical director is Alex Sudis.
The crew also includes: Alayja Marcelin, Tyreq Daniels, Savanna Camp, Lexi Powers, Taylor Simmons, Clare Kulaga, Jaiden Wester-Stilz, Ethan Briant, Drew Stanek, Sadie Goldman, Evan Powe, Chris (Alvin) Grio, James Jessie, Andre Presume, Xavion Grantham, Myles Thomas, Trinity Tripp, Emilie Robertson, A'Shayla Anderson, Cove Chon, Skyy Ferguson and Chandler Hatha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.