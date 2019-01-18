Popular songs known for stirring up fun memories from Broadway, honky-tonks and theaters will be performed in a series at Chandler Center for the Arts.
The Showtunes Series runs on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the arts center, 250 N. Arizona Ave. in Chandler.
The first, on Jan. 20, “Remember Patsy Cline,” features lauded singer Monica Heuser portraying the renowned country singer and performing her popular songs.
Cline helped found the Grand Ole Opry and Nashville sound of the 1950s and ’60s with her iconic hits including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Your Cheating Heart.” A live country band will accompany Heuser.
“Best of Broadway” on Feb. 24 will give the audience four powerhouse singers and a 10-piece orchestra performing dynamic, classic songs from Andrew Lloyd Weber, Rodgers and Hammerstein and other composers.
That concert also will feature more-current tunes from the musicals “Mamma Mia!” and “Jersey Boys.”
Kristen Drathman, artistic director of Camp Kids at Chandler Center for the Arts, is among those singing in the show. She has performed around the world, including the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and the Brooklyn Conservatory Summer Opera Festival.
The fun songs continue with “Let the Good Times Roll,” a musical trip from Memphis to New Orleans, showcasing the greatest hits of blues, country, Dixieland and jazz, on March 10.
Jimmy Travis and The Delta Show Band will perform songs including “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Blueberry Hill” and “Hey Good Lookin.’”
Michelle Mac Lennan, general manager of the Chandler Center for the Arts, said she believes that the Showtune Series shows will give audiences a nostalgic feeling.
These matinee performances are ideal for senior citizens and those who prefer to come to the arts center in the afternoons, Mac Lennan said.
“They’re geared to a more senior demographic,” she said. “Ticket prices are very affordable for the series. We’re just trying to broaden our theatrical offerings. We did some research and found people really love musicals and Broadway and theater. I think it’s a nice chance to be together in a good, family setting, enjoy music that uplifts your spirit. It just feels good.”
Package ticket prices are $69 or $99, which includes admission to the three shows. People can also buy tickets for individual performances. Information: chandlercenter.org.
